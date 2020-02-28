Leap-day baby Liz Boutin didn’t understand why, when she was technically turning 4 years old, she only blew out one candle and the news came to take photos.
As a child, Boutin said she didn’t grasp the concept of only having a real birthday every four years. When she caught on, she didn’t understand the big deal her friends made.
Born in 1968, she’ll celebrate her 13th birthday Saturday while officially turning 52 years old. Now that she’s older, Boutin said she loves her unique birthday.
“I enjoy it now that I’m older,” Boutin said. “I guess because, you know, if I chose between 50 to 13 now, I would definitely choose 13.”
The odds of being born on leap day are one in 1,461. Boutin doesn’t personally know anyone else with a leap day birthday, but when she occasionally meets someone with it, she feels bonded with them for its rarity.
When asked how old she is, she likes to confuse people. At first she’ll say the leap year number, but then say she’s officially her older age. She said they’ll have no idea what she’s talking about. Saying she’s the younger age is fun, Boutin said, because it makes her feel younger.
Though she still celebrates her birthday every year, Boutin said she does more for leap year birthdays because they feel special.
“It’s only once every four years, so you got to kind of do something fun,” Boutin said.
On leap years, her friends have often thrown her children-themed parties for the age she’s technically turning as a joke, like a Barbie birthday in her late 30’s. The birthdays are complete with party hats, cake and ice cream and children’s games.
Her dad has fun picking out cards. On leap years, he’ll give her children’s cards for her leap year age, but on regular years he gives sentimental cards.
Boutin and her friends and family treat non-leap years like normal, but Boutin said she enjoys the luxury of choosing when to celebrate.
Boutin is finally becoming a rebellious teenager, she doesn’t have much of a birthday plan this year, but she’ll make it up as she goes.
“This year I’ll be more spontaneous I guess, since it’s 13,” Boutin said.