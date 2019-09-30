This week, we asked second graders from Wake Robin Elementary, ”What’s the hardest thing about being a kid?” Here is a sample of their answers:
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 30, 2019 @ 2:23 am
Email: cheyenne.alexis@bellevueleader.com Phone: 402-505-3617
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Don't Miss Out! Keep up with your local community news and sports and go to Vala's on us!
The community gathered at American Heroes Park Wednesday to remember 9/11 and celebrate 30 new U.S. citizens.
It was a busy weekend in Bellevue, with two city celebrations and a 150th birthday celebration. See photos from RiverFest, Arrows to Aerospace…