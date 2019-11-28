Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE COULD CAUSE TRAVEL ISSUES ON THANKSGIVING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...LIGHT SNOW WILL SPREAD NORTHEAST ACROSS EASTERN NEBRASKA THURSDAY MORNING, MIXING WITH THEN CHANGING TO FREEZING DRIZZLE IN THE AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&