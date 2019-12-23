KidSpeak: St. Bernadette Catholic School Cheyenne Alexis Cheyenne Alexis Author email Dec 23, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TRY 1 MONTH FOR 99¢ 1 of 9 My favorite Christmas song is “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” It means Christmas will be here soon and I love St. Nick.Eddie Flanagan My favorite Christmas movie is “Charlie Brown’s Christmas.” It has Snoopy in it and I like him.Zachary Zadina My favorite Christmas movie is “The Polar Express” because you can explore the North Pole and you get to see Santa Claus.Millie McLaughlin My favorite Christmas movie is “Klaus.” It is a happy movie because the kids get what they wanted.Colin Sinnott My favorite Christmas movie is “The Grinch.” I liked all the singing in Whoville.Irena Jones My favorite Christmas movie is “The Nutcracker.” I like it because I love the ballet dancers and I do ballet.Clare Jaszkowiak My favorite Christmas movie is “Frosty the Snowman.” Frosty is funny and he turns alive.Ochria Adedokoun My favorite Christmas movie is “The Grinch.” I liked when his heart grew.Kali Hunter Tolston My favorite Christmas movie is “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.” I liked it because Rudolph gets to lead Santa’s sleigh.Sophia Parr Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week, we asked first graders from St. Bernadette Catholic School, ”What is your favorite Christmas song or movie and why?” Here is a sample of their answers: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Catholic School Movie Sample Grader Christianity Song Christmas Cheyenne Alexis Email: cheyenne.alexis@bellevueleader.com Phone: 402-505-3617 Author email Follow Cheyenne Alexis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Most Popular This Omaha woman could barely do a squat when she joined the gym. Now she's down nearly 80 pounds He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him. 'We think everyone wins': Former hotel gets new life as affordable Aksarben View apartments State treasurer opened new Omaha office in September but hasn't alerted the public McKewon: A look at Husker football's top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class TRENDING NOW Plans for aquatics, recreation center revealed Downtown plans begin to take shape City walks away from public works deal Hacker accesses Ring camera in Gretna home Husband, wife named Ralston Citizens of the Year Koterba Caption Contest