This week, we asked second graders from Leonard Lawrence Elementary, "How can you show school spirit?" Here is a sample of their answers:

Doing your work quietly, following expectations and working with others.
Zinnia Bigelow

Making banners and talking nice about your school.
Allisyn Eskey

By being kind and not destroying property.
Isaac Vazquez

Asking people if they want hugs.
Patrick Wyer

Wear some Leonard Lawrence shirts or stuff.
Emma Brun

Be kind, be honest and be safe.
Kyria Zipprich

Give your school free things that you don't use.
Brantley Hamblin

I think we should go to this school because there are very good teachers that teach us well.
Mckenna Jungers

When you walk into the classroom and you have a big smile on.
Koen Meyer