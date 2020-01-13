KidSpeak: LeMay Elementary By Cheyenne Alexis Staff Writer Cheyenne Alexis Author email Jan 13, 2020 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Try $1 for 8 weeks 1 of 9 My favorite subject is science because I get to learn about magnets, electricity and know were are going to learn about space.Isabella Coleman My favorite subject is math because it's hard but gets easy at times. The division is amazing, multiplying is more easy though.Elijah Fisher My favorite subject is P.E. because we get to play games and do running. It's fun to get to play games.Jasmyn Lopez My favorite subject is math because math is hard and also I like challenging stuff so I can learn new stuff.Landen Mang My favorite subject is library because I love to read.Ayden Manzer My very, very, very favorite subject in the whole wide world is math. My teacher makes it really fun. I love dividing, adding, subtracting and multiplying.Rory Miller My favorite subject is math because it is easy. I can do this in one second: 65 divided by five is 13, easy. Also I have no stress over it.Nicoli Mitchell My favorite subject is music because we learn how to read music notes and play a lot of different instruments.Amber Pacheco My favorite subject is math because you can get a pack-a-punch out of it.AJ Vasquez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week, we asked fourth graders from LeMay Elementary, ”What is your favorite subject in school and why?” Here is a sample of their answers: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lemay Elementary Grader Sample School Answer Cheyenne Alexis Email: cheyenne.alexis@bellevueleader.com Phone: 402-505-3617 Author email Follow Cheyenne Alexis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Most Popular Omaha woman struggled with proper pushup form at the gym. Now she's lifting heavy weights A sneak peek at Papillion Landing, the $51 million rec center that opens Monday Shatel: It isn't your dad's Big Eight, but Husker millennials can still have hope in Big Ten West Pospisil: Howell-Dodge's RJ Bayer honors his late father by scoring career-high 32 points Best of the weekend: Omaha's Topgolf facility becomes a spectacle; A sneak peek at Papillion Landing — plus 6 other must-reads TRENDING NOW Next piece of Papillion Landing set to open One Bellevue bar stands out to 20-somethings Cheaper to buy or rent? Study says it differs from Douglas to Sarpy After the flood Offutt continues recovery process Hike: City moving in the right direction Koterba Caption Contest