KidSpeak: Chandler View Elementary Cheyenne Alexis Cheyenne Alexis Author email Jan 27, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +8 My favorite fruit is pineapple because it’s juicy and it has spikes on top.Liam Anaya +8 My favorite fruit is pears because they are sweet and juicy.Sylvia Houfek +8 My favorite fruit is apples because Mom says they are healthy.Angelica Lemus Aguirre +8 Watermelon because it has Christmas colors.Daytzel Sanchez +8 Grapes because they are little and easy to pop in my mouth.Joshua Rodriguez, Jr. +8 Apples because they are hard and help my loose tooth come out.Jorge Viramontes Try $1 for 8 weeks 1 of 3 Green apples because they are sour.Jayden Beason Bananas because they make me strong.Jesus Sanchez-Herrera Strawberries because red is my favorite color.Saladi Noor Sangali Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week, we asked kindergartners from Chandler View Elementary, ”What is your favorite fruit and why?” Here is a sample of their answers: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elementary Kindergartner Chandler Sample School Fruit Answer Cheyenne Alexis Email: cheyenne.alexis@bellevueleader.com Phone: 402-505-3617 Author email Follow Cheyenne Alexis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Most Popular Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in helicopter crash; 7 others dead What will Matt Lubick be for Nebraska football? A recruiting closer, great offensive mind and more Why is a Backstreet Boy in town? Howie D puts finishing touches on musical at Rose Theater Scottsbluff quarterback Sabastian Harsh will walk on at Wyoming Council Bluffs woman sheds 50 pounds with regular workouts, builds confidence in the gym TRENDING NOW Family aims to create special needs daycare in Sarpy County Evans to run for mayor Newest Papillion police sergeant brings breadth of experience to new role La Vista resident spurs city to update solar panel regulations Pet medium gives readings at Bellevue library Find the Ford Koterba Caption Contest