This week we asked fourth graders at Bertha Barber Elementary, ”How do you know someone is your friend?” Here is a sample of their answers:
KidSpeak: Bertha Barber Elementary
Cheyenne Alexis
Email: cheyenne.alexis@bellevueleader.com Phone: 402-505-3617
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in crash with pickup driven by 14-year-old Omaha girl
-
Former Husker Khalil Davis runs best 40-yard dash by interior lineman at NFL combine
-
Elkhorn couple's award-winning wine cellar is a barrel of fun
-
$500 million revamp of old Conagra campus officially underway
-
Close schools for coronavirus? It's not imminent, but Omaha-area districts want to be prepared
TRENDING NOW
-
Owners of American Heroes Deli handing over reins to longtime employee
-
Fish Frys in Sarpy County, Ralston
-
Woman accused of dislocating child's elbow; man accused of child porn possession
-
Patriot Elementary School sixth-grader excited to turn 3
-
BPD purchasing 19 vehicles for its fleet, auctioning off used cruisers