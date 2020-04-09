Several students around Bellevue are reacting to the recent school closings due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Anna Yoder, a third grader at Avery Elementary, said she’s been adjusting to the recent closings.
“Because school is closed I have to stay at home with my dad and my little sister,” she said.
Anna said she misses her teachers and friends.
“When I play outside, it is not fun without my friends,” she said. “My teacher and my dad do things differently.
“I miss the fun learning with math and reading, there are specials that we do at school (art, P.E. ,music, library, computer lab) we have to get creative at home like we go on nature walks, find things like leaves to look at under my microscope.
“I hope this fall I get to see my friends again.”
Amya Small, a second grader at LeMay, said it’s hard to pinpoint everything she misses at school.
“Probably music because it’s fun and we get to play games,” she said.
Amya in particular misses her two best friends, but has been enjoying doing work at home.
“If I miss work at home, I can just do it,” she said.
Zalan Bobek, a third grader at Leonard Lawrence, has been working on assignments and enjoying life at home.
“I miss my teacher (Stacy Reimer), friends and classes,” he said. “I’m spending more times with my families and pets and my mom makes food all day.”
Zalan said there are more opportunities for play, though he misses Leonard Lawrence.
“We walk the dogs and I can play more,” he said, “but I’d rather be in school.”