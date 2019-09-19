After years of thinking he’d never get back into art, Kevin Shea has learned to pick up his tools and create again.
Shea, a research analyst at Bellevue University, has created art since he was a child, and said sci-fi and fantasy have been his biggest inspiration.
“People seemed to like the stuff I produced, so it made me want to make some more and get better at it,” he said.
“Other art inspires me. Superheroes, fantasy content, sci-fi content engages my imagination and makes me want to try and produce my own thing.”
Though Shea has worked with digital art since college, he also uses oil paints, acrylic paints, colored pencils and other materials.
Shea, a research analyst at Bellevue University since 2006, worked as a professional artist designing ads for a phone book, though he said he quickly became “miserable” in his position.
“It was paid, but it was pretty uninspiring,” he said.
Now at his job at BU and in a more technical field, Shea has started to get back into art.
“A couple years ago I was trying to make some money, so I posted to a forum that was an open call for artists,” he said.
“An art director contacted me out of that and I got a job doing art that interested me, which was really healthy for me.”
Though the job didn’t result in published work, Shea said it opened a new door for him.
“It made me realize I can be a professional artist in a way that doesn’t make me miserable, which was an important thing to learn,” he said.
“Since then, I’ve sort of been dipping my toe a little bit more back into being a professional artist.”
One new project Shea has worked on is his scarf design business, which he sells on his website themarkofthegeek.com.
“I had an idea that I knew [a scarf] would make a good gift for a friend, so I went online to see if it was out there, and it wasn’t,” he said. “I found a print-on-demand textile or clothing place that I wound up using to have it produced, and she liked it a lot.
“I enjoyed the challenge of making something that was wearable art that wasn’t just a T-shirt. I wanted to keep trying my hand at it and seeing what challenges I presented.”
Along with his scarf business, Shea hosts his portfolio on deviantart.com, posts scarves on Instagram and will move to artstation.com to seek the attention of art directors.
He has also reached out to art directors to get illustration work, and has looked into a professional career with his work.
Shea said he’s excited to start making more art than ever before.
“For a long time, I was reluctant because of my professional experience as an artist to try any sort of art personal or otherwise,” he said. “It’s new again, but it’s still familiar, which is a nice combination. I’m trying to discover again what I want to do, how people respond to it, how much I enjoy it and what sort of challenges I can find for myself in that pursuit.
“I felt like I was lost for a long time, and I’m finding myself again and finding who I am again and sort of realigning my inner compass with who I really am.”