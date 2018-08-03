Building relationships with students, staff and families is the most important goal for Fairview Elementary’s new principal, Kelly Gomez.
Gomez, received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and her master’s at Concordia University. She taught for Omaha Public Schools for 10 years and has worked for Bellevue Public Schools for four as an instructional coach and teacher at the Lied Center.
Gomez said she was excited for this next step in her life and to get to know the students.
“I want to make sure students are successful,” she said.
Gomez said she likes how tight knit the Fairview staff and families are.
“I’m excited to be part of that — continuing to grow with the staff, meeting the students and family,” she said.
Building relationships with students and staff, Gomez said, is her most important goal.
“I want to take time to get to know them,” she said. “As a principal, I want to make myself readily available and ensuring I’m at all events.”
Through her summer training and meeting the Fairview staff, Gomez said she can’t wait for the school year to begin.
“I’m excited for having students in the building,” she said. “School is always more fun when kids are there.”