Textures and photography are the main sources of inspiration for Julie Verebely’s art show debut.
Verebely, director of Global Partnerships at Bellevue University, is presenting her first art show, “It Is All About Texture,” through the end of December at the Joyce Norene Wilson Art Gallery at the university’s Hitchcock Humanities Center, 1000 Galvin Road South.
Verebely held an opening reception Nov. 8 .
After a summer trip to China, Verebely’s home country, she was inspired by textures and photographs she took around the country.
“I’ve always loved texture — there’s interesting patterns and textures that are so colorful,” she said. “I know not many people like abstract, so I wanted to do something different instead of just a photograph.
“Everyone has creative moments. When I have my camera, my mind is like a flower in the spring waiting to bloom.”
Verebely will showcase different paintings that include photography and her use of textures and patterns in her pieces.
This will be Verebely’s first personal art show as she has had pieces in galleries when she was in graduate school.
Verebely said she’s looking forward to her works being shown in the gallery throughout the winter season.
“It’s entertaining to see,” she said. “It will add more color for the holidays.”
There will be 20 of her pieces on display at the show.
Verebely said she’s excited for the show, and to even look at setting up other galleries around the metro area.
“This is not just a hobby — I want to have another show maybe in Omaha and continue to do the same thing, but with different textures and patterns in the future,” she said. “I just want to share my art to local communities.”
Verebely wanted to share her art to showcase her love for art, her home country and Bellevue.
“I use my art to communicate with people, share with people,” she said.
“This is my second home — I’ve been here 23 years so this is a way I use my photos to present to people.”