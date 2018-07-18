Bellevue resident and Alabama native John Watters, a retired Air Force colonel, died June 30 at the age of 101.
Watters served in the military for 30 years after being commissioned into the U.S. Army in 1940.
He finished his military career in 1970, serving with the Air Force where he held various senior positions with the former U.S. Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base.
Upon retirement, Watters settled in Bellevue.
Watters’ military service bridged the old and the new, beginning with horse-drawn artillery and concluding with the development of intermediate ballistic missiles.
His switch from land- to air-based warfare began with the United States’ entry into World War II in 1941 when he transferred to the U.S. Army Air Corps where he served as a B-17 bombardier/navigator in the European theater.
There he displayed a rare ability to beat the odds, completing more than the required 25 combat missions when few survived 10. His missions beyond the mandated 25 were voluntary and were conducted solely to ensure that he stayed abreast of evolving tactics.
His final assignment was to serve as lead operational bombing planner for Air Force Gen. Curtis E. LeMay who would attain later fame as lead organizer of the 1948 Berlin Airlift and as the second commander in chief of SAC.
In the years following the end of World War II, Watters joined the newly created U.S. Air Force where he became a career officer, rising to hold senior positions in SAC and its ballistic missile program.
Watters’ awards included the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was twice assigned to units recognized with the Presidential Unit Citation.
He is survived by wife, Jean; children: John Jr.; Duncan; Christopher and wife, Lori; Jennifer Ricou and husband, Ernesto; Robin and wife Pamela; Peter and wife, Amanda; eight granchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Capehart Chapel with burial at Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested for the Disabled American Veterans.