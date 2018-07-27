A passionate English teacher at Lewis and Clark Middle School since August 2008, John Kawula left an imprint on the Scout Nation.
Kawula died July 5 after being diagnosed with cancer a year ago.
Kawula previously worked as a special education paraprofessional at Bellevue West High School from October 2005 to May 2007. Along with teaching, Kawula was the owner of Dogalicious Dog Treats, which he would sell at the farmers markets. He was also in the Air Force and a stay-at-home father with his twin sons, David and Jonathan.
Despite his diagnosis, Brandi Kawula, John’s wife and Lewis and Clark band teacher, said he always put students first.
“He never let [cancer] affect anything he did,” she said. “He was always about the kids and not personal suffering. He always put himself last.”
Brandi and John met at Lewis and Clark and started dating in 2011. They were married in 2015.
Brandi said John was always welcoming to everybody.
“He became friends with anyone he’d strike a conversation with,” she said.
John also welcomed her two children, Gabe, 10, and Izzy, 8, into the family, Brandi said. Besides English, John was “efficient” in technology, Brandi said.
“He was a big technology person,” she said. “He always helped me with technology issues — I was always breaking them and he’d fix them.”
Brandi said she has been grateful for the Lewis and Clark staff, students and Bellevue community for helping celebrate John’s life.
“They rallied behind me, there was no way I could have done it without them,” she said.
Above everything, Brandi said she hopes John’s students will remember the life lessons he taught them in the classroom.
“It wasn’t just an English classroom when they walked through the door,” she said. “He was realistic with the kids.”