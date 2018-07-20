John Carozza has formally declined his spot in the Bellevue Board of Education race on the November general election ballot.
Carozza, who was one of six candidates to advance from May’s primary election, signed the official Declination of Candidate Nomination certificate June 10 to remove his name from the general election ballot.
Carozza, who still serves on the appointed Bellevue Public Schools Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee, said he declined the nomination to spend time with his family.
“I have three daughters in school, so I want to spend time with family at home,” he said.
While Carozza said it’s not the right time to serve on the board, he is looking forward to serve the community in the future.
“I’ll continue to serve the community in some capacity,” he said. “I’ve been actively involved for six years on the board and I’m well prepared to serve on the board. I support everyone, and look forward to serving the community.”
Carozza, Nina Wolford, Frank Kumor, Maureen McNamara, John Cook and Kelly Bell Wallace advanced in the primaries, with Bill Baldwin in seventh place.
Michelle Andahl, Sarpy County Election Commissioner, said Baldwin does not automatically get added to the ballot.
“Declining creates a vacancy, and the [runner-up] does not automatically move up to the next [spot],” she said.
Anyone wanting to petition onto the General Election ballot for the Bellevue School Board should contact the Sarpy County Election Commission at 402- 593-2167.