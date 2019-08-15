A familiar face will be in charge at Peter Sarpy Elementary.
Jessica Loghry, previously a lead teacher at the school, was named principal of Peter Sarpy.
Previously a fourth- and sixth-grade teacher in Bellevue Public Schools for five years each, then a lead teacher at Betz Elementary for two years and one year at Peter Sarpy, Loghry said she always “had the desire” to become a school administrator.
“I wanted to continue to want to build a relationship outside the immediate school building,” she said.
With Peter Sarpy having a high turnover rate of military-impacted children, Loghry said it’s important to build relationships and make those transitions easy.
“It’s all about getting to know the families,” she said. “I’m excited to kick off the school year, meet all the new families and greet those that are returning.
“Ninety percent of our population is impacted one way or another with the military community, so I want to continue building relationships with the family and students.”
Loghry said her goals also include supporting staff and bringing new things to the school.
“Last year was a great opportunity for me to get to now the strengths of many of the staff members already, so that helps me to be able to lean on them and their leadership capabilities already,” she said.
“This year we have a completely brand new PTA board that we’re excited to kick off the school year with and get some new programs in the building with.”
Loghry said she has always loved being an educator.
“What I enjoy most is seeing the kids walk through the school door every morning and greeting the students,” she said. “I like knowing that we are a safe place for them, and knowing our teachers are here because they enjoy what they do.”