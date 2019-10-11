An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln who escaped in January has been arrested by the Bellevue Police Department.
Brandon L. Jones, 33, left the center on Jan. 11 for a work assignment, but failed to show up, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. A warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested by Bellevue police Wednesday night.
Jones is serving three to 11 years after being convicted in Douglas County on charges that include terroristic threats and assault. His sentence began Nov. 16, 2015. He has a tentative release date of April 18, 2020. He now faces charges in Sarpy County, including being a fugitive from justice and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Community custody is the lowest custody level, and a community corrections center is the least restrictive facility in the state corrections system. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.