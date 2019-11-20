For the past year-and-a-half, writers of all skill levels have gathered once a month at the Bellevue Public Library for the Inklings Writers Group.
Dawn Wilson, technology and adult services librarian, said the process for creating the group started during her job interview.
Wilson, who has two degrees in writing, was asked if she was interested in starting a group at the library.
She sent out surveys to gauge interest in the community and created the group.
Attendance varies and there is high turnover rate due to some of the writers being in the military and having to move out of the area. But, she said, there is an average of four to six writers who attend the meetings each month.
“We actually offer critique about each other’s writing,” Wilson said. “We don’t just sit around with a cup of coffee and chat.”
From published authors to those who are retiring and looking for something new to do, Wilson has seen all levels of writing experience in the group.
She said everyone is welcome as long as they are looking to get better at writing. Writers interested in attending must be 18 or older. Participants do not have to live in Bellevue.
The group meets one Thursday a month at 6:30 p.m. Which Thursday differs month to month as the group works around Wilson’s schedule.
“A lot of the writers are looking at getting their work polished before sending it off to a literary publication,” Wilson said.
“Some can just be writing for themselves or for their family and that’s fine, too.”