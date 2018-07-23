From creative activities to sports and everything in between, Immanuel Baptist Church will host its first ever X Camps.
The camps, which are completely free, will take place Monday through July 26 and will offer a variety of activities including basketball, Legos, art and football.
The X Camps will be split into two age group. X Camps are open to children ages 7-12 and will be held at Mission Middle School, 2202 Washington St. X Camps Jr. is open to children 3-6 and will be held at the church, 312 W. 20th Ave.
During X Camps Jr., children will take part in crafts, song, skits and dance.
Though it is a religious-based event, the camps are open to all children and this years theme is “peace.”
“It’s a pretty needed thing right now,” said Immanuel Baptist pastor, Danny Fudge. “There’s a lot of violence and a lot of hatred. Peace is a pretty important element of life that is good.”
Throughout the four days, Fudge said participants will learn how to live in peace with themselves, each other and God. Each activity in, both age divisions, he said, will focus on the theme.
“It gives the young people who come an opportunity to contribute to the welfare of others and to enrich their lives in many different ways,” he said.
Since announcing the camps, Fudge said, parents have been expressing their gratitude all while asking the same question, “Are you sure it’s free?”
“It’s a community outreach ministry,” Fudge said. “People who have money and people who don’t can come.”
Along with learning how to live in peace, Fudge said he also hopes these camps will bring the community together and welcome newcomers.
“Kids can meet other kids in a fun, safe, encouraging environment,” he said.
For more information, or to register for X Camps or X Camps Jr., visit xcampsbellevue.com
“I hope they [participants] learn how to live in peace,” Fudge said.