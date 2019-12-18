John Huck, the former administrator of the Bellevue Food Pantry and a longtime deacon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, died Dec. 9 at the age of 82.
An Air Force meteorologist, the Chicago native held a master’s degree in geophysical science and arrived in Bellevue in 1976 at the tail end of his military career.
He served 20 years in the Air Force and retired with the rank of major. He was a Vietnam veteran and Bronze Star recipient.
Ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church in 1980, Huck ministered at St. Mary’s and St. Matthew the Evangelist parishes, served as spiritual director of St. Mary’s St. Vincent DePaul Society and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Named the Bellevue Leader’s Person of the Year in 1997, Huck was a champion for people who needed a helping hand — single mothers, widowed, unemployed and those who had fallen on hard times.
It was Huck’s service to those in need in Bellevue, Chuck L’Archevesque said, that he should be remembered.
“John spread his presence widely, functioning in the community outside the church,” L’Archevesque said. “He was unique in that he wanted to be helping people outside the normal parish role as a deacon.
“I had — have — a tremendous amount of respect for him as a person and as a deacon.”
Fr. Denny Hanneman, a retired priest who served as St. Mary's pastor for a dozen years until 2016, said Huck had a "passionate love for service to the poor. He deeply believed in that."
Huck took the reins of the Bellevue Food Pantry in 1994 and served as its director for the next 16 years. His roles with the pantry are best described as doing whatever was needed, be it stocking shelves, delivering food or raising funds.
L’Archevesque, also a deacon at St. Mary’s, said Huck lived the ideal of serving others.
“The bottom line is he was doing Christ’s work with the poor and disenfranchised, and that’s where he was the most comfortable,” L’Archevesque said.
Huck was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly; children Pamela Hughes (Kevin), Libby Leute (Tony), Matthew (Connie), Jennifer Bardsley (Greg), and Michael (Eileen); 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Bellevue Food Pantry.