The committee overseeing a housing study for Sarpy County will hold its next meeting Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the John B. Muller Administrative Services building on the Bellevue University campus.
The meeting will be in the multipurpose room and is open to the public.
Data has been gathered and analyzed and housing needs in the county have been determined, and Tuesday’s meeting will be focused on determining goals for the next five years. Once goals have been determined the full report will be released.
For more information contact Housing Foundation for Sarpy County at 402-734-5448.