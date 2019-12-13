Online shopping is taking over the retail industry and finding the right size online can be challenging.
If the dress or pants ordered online end up being too big, Mila Horn, owner of Mila’s Tailoring Inc. in Bellevue, can help.
Horn was born in the Philippines, but has lived in Nebraska for 50 years. In the Philippines, she finished her college education majoring in home economics and obtained another degree in home economics at the University of Nebraska in Omaha.
She married Roland Horn in 1969 and 10 years ago the couple decided to open a tailoring shop, where they are the only employees.
Horn is in charge of the alterations, while her husband is in charge of dealing with the clientele.
“I used to hire people when I first opened, but the work is not good enough,” Horn said.
“My customers don’t want me to give their clothes to people who aren’t me.”
Horn said her tailoring experience started when she was in the fifth grade because her family owned a tailoring business in the Philippines.
“I would get little scraps of clothing together and design it myself,” she said.
Camy Williamson of Omaha said she’s been to Mila’s Tailoring just once to alter a bridesmaid dress, but will return if needed due to Horn’s “beautiful” work.
“I found the perfect dress online, but when it arrived it was too big,” Williamson said, “So, my mom and I took it to Mila and she got it done in time and it fit perfect.”
Horn said she is especially busy during wedding, prom and homecoming seasons, but, in reality, she stays busy all year long.
Horn said she’s always busy because tailor shops are still in demand today.
“Nowadays, it seems that when you buy clothes it may not be your size because companies are making one-size-fits-all and some customers want their clothes to fit a certain way,” she said.
The tailoring business is competitive, but she doesn’t worry because her customers trust her work, she said. For six years running, Mila’s Tailoring, at 11537 S. 36th St., has won Sarpy County’s People’s Choice Award.
“Not all tailors are the same,” Horn said. “I have my own way of doing it and my customers seem to like it.”
— Yoselynne Villanueva is a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and her story was an assignment in a newswriting and reporting class.