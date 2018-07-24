Persons serving court-ordered community service hours are finding a way to help the homeless, but need some help getting the job done.
Clients assigned by court order to the Sarpy County Communications Corrections Department are making mats from plastic grocery store bags. The bags are cut into strips and then knitted together to make mats.
Each mat requires 500 plastic grocery bags, but bags are needed to make the program work.
Danielle Richler, director of the department, said the only bags used are standard grocery store plastic bags. Plastic bags of any other kind are not usable, she said.
Persons may drop off bags at the department’s offices at Suite 1E in the courthouse east annex weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.