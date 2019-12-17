20191218_bl_afjrotc

Bellevue East and Bellevue West Air Force Junior ROTC drill teams competed at the 11th annual Lee’s Summit West High School Invitational Drill Meet Dec. 7.

 Submitted photo by Bellevue Public Schools

Bellevue East and Bellevue West high schools’ Air Force Junior ROTC drill teams competed at the 11th annual Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West High School Invitational Drill Meet Dec. 7.

Between them, the schools garnered three first-place award.

East results

Individual Drill Down: first place (Cadet Santino Benedicto).

Unarmed Exhibition: second place.

Armed Exhibition: third place.

West results

Overall: second place

Unarmed Regulation: first place (commanded by Damien Mealey).

Unarmed Exhibition: third place (commanded by Lindsey Steen).

Armed Exhibition: second place (commanded by Russell Turnley).

Color Guard: first place (Commanded by Mary Mealey).

Solo Armed Exhibition: second place — Damien Mealey; third place — Brandon Earl.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.