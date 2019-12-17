Bellevue East and Bellevue West high schools’ Air Force Junior ROTC drill teams competed at the 11th annual Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West High School Invitational Drill Meet Dec. 7.
Between them, the schools garnered three first-place award.
East results
Individual Drill Down: first place (Cadet Santino Benedicto).
Unarmed Exhibition: second place.
Armed Exhibition: third place.
West results
Overall: second place
Unarmed Regulation: first place (commanded by Damien Mealey).
Unarmed Exhibition: third place (commanded by Lindsey Steen).
Armed Exhibition: second place (commanded by Russell Turnley).
Color Guard: first place (Commanded by Mary Mealey).
Solo Armed Exhibition: second place — Damien Mealey; third place — Brandon Earl.