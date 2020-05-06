Away from school as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bryan High School freshman Michaela Painter has taken to the trees.
For the past two weeks, the 14-year-old has spent hours perched in a maple tree positioned in the side yard of her northwest Bellevue home.
When complete in a month or so, it will sport four walls, a floor and a roof – a true in-the-air dwelling.
“Ever since I was little, maybe like 5, me and my little sister would build wooden forts on the ground with our backyard tree,” Michaela said. “They weren’t always the best, but we would always make up ideas for what we would have for a tree house if we ever did build a tree house.”
Having an adequate amount of time to tackle the tree house-building undertaking, Michaela’s first order of business was finding enough wood to construct her masterpiece. Aided by her dad, Phil, Michaela was able to capitalize on the generosity of some local contractors, who provided her with their wooden scrap free of charge.
This provided her with enough timber to get the project moving, but more was needed. She was able to get her hands on the final pieces simply by completing some chores.
“I mowed the lawn for money to get some more wood,” she said.
So far, she’s put up two base platforms, two portions of wall and her roof. She said she goes about her work carefully, but added that she knows the tree pretty well – she’s been climbing it most of her life.
“I thought it was a good idea, but I was kind of nervous with her being up there. She gets up there pretty high and is swinging that hammer around all crazy,” Phil Painter said, with a laugh. “And I’ve helped her carry up some of the heavy pieces and whatnot, but other than that she’s got it pretty much under control.”
Michaela said that overall, the project has been going the way she hoped. It’s gotten her out of the house and kept her busy. She’s also been able to keep her social distance – more than 10 feet of it off the ground.
She doesn’t know exactly what the final product will look like, but all the years of daydreaming about having her own little nook in the trees provided her with the mental blueprint needed to tackle the task.
“I honestly have just winged it,” she said, with a laugh. “I just wanted to get the stuff up there so I could actually have a tree house … It’s been a lot of fun.”