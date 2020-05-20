One Logan Fontenelle Middle School eighth grade math teacher has always abided by the school’s motto: LF For Life.
After 34 years as a Logan Fontenelle Warrior, Laurie Hensel will is retiring to embark on a new venture.
For her entire career, Hensel has taught math at all grade levels at Logan.
What kept her at the school, she said, was her compatibility with the middle school age group and staff.
“You never know what you’re going to get each day,” she said. “It’s exciting. I loved what I did and who I worked with, so why would I leave?”
Hensel, who’s also a adjunct professor at Metropolitan Community College, said one of her math professors in college encouraged her to go into teaching.
“I caught the bug,” she said. “I really liked working with people and helping them.”
Though it was a tough decision, Hensel said it was time for her to retire this year.
“I wavered back and forth and I was looking to have a flexible schedule,” she said. “(I plan to) visit my son in Washington, D.C., continuing to teach at MCC and I’d like to try new things.”
Hensel said she’ll miss the tight knit community at Logan Fontenelle Middle School.
“We have this phrase: LF for Life,” she said. “It’s a feeling of once you’re there, you’re forever part of the family.”
Below is a list provided by the school district of BPS teachers and staff retiring after 15-plus years:
Henry Ybay, 40 years, Bellevue West High School custodian.
Laurie Hensel, 34 years, Logan Fontenelle Middle School math teacher.
Beth Kyes, 33 years, Peter Sarpy Elementary School third grade teacher.
Terry Hall, 31.5 years, Peter Sarpy Elementary School third grade teacher.
Lori Gladson, 31 years, Belleaire Elementary fourth grade teacher.
Crystal Wulf, 31 years, Betz Elementary Title I/Special Education teacher.
Andrea Masek, 28.5 years, Bellevue Elementary fifth grade teacher.
Kristi Kuhn, 28 years, Lewis & Clark Middle School Special Education teacher.
Frank Pasteka, 27 years, Transportation — bus driver.
Laurie Negrete, 23 years, Wake Robin Elementary food service manager.
Larry Stevens, 23 years, Food Service — food service driver.
Gwen Steele, 22 years, Bellevue East High School German teacher.
Carol Laughlin, 21 years, Bellevue Elementary reading teacher.
Cindy Seeba, 20 years, Bellevue East High School science teacher.
Kathy Severin, 20 years, Logan Fontenelle Middle School Special Education teacher.
Grace Whiteman, 20 years, Bellevue West High School instructional paraprofessional.
Toni McGuffey, 19 years, Leonard Lawrence Elementary School fifth grade teacher.
Tammy Tesch, 19 years, BPS Welcome Center student enrollment secretary.
Carri James, 18 years, Lewis & Clark Middle School health paraprofessional.
Lori Benton, 17 years, Mission Middle School food service.
Jill Koch, 16 years, Bellevue West High School Special Education teacher.
James Willis, 16 years, Transportation — bus driver.
Sheryl Homan, 15 years, Bellevue West High School math teacher.
Elizabeth Mumm, 15 years, Avery Elementary fifth grade teacher.