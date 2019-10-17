As the new Bellevue University Military Veteran Services Center manager, Heather Carroll has found a job that combines her Air Force background and her love for helping people.
Carroll received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from BU in 2018 before taking the MVSC manager role in September.
“I knew I was ready to take next steps as far as taking more responsibility, looking for a newer position where I could be more of a leader or guider and take more of an active role in the Bellevue University community,” she said of her new job.
“The MVSC is where I started my Bellevue University adventure. I used their services as a veteran, I used their services as a student and I knew what awesome, good work they were doing in here, and I decided to be a part of that.”
Carroll entered military boot camp in 1994 and went in with a guaranteed position as an air traffic controller. She lost that job in the sixth week of boot camp after an injury.
She was then put into a medical career position, and even joined Tops in Blue, an entertainment showcase in the military.
Though she originally wanted to stay in the military for just four years, she ended up re-enlisting.
“I thought, ‘Wow, there’s a bigger Air Force out there bigger than Cheyenne, Wyo.,’“ Carroll said. “On my 10-year mark I wanted to finish my nursing degree, got out and joined the Reserves to do that and I loved that experience, and got to deploy.”
After moving from Minnesota — Carroll’s home state — and Colorado, Carroll ended up in Nebraska to work as a medic and superintendent for the Lincoln Air National Guard. She retired from the Air Force Reserves in April 2016.
As the MVSC manager, Carroll will help build and maintain relationships at the center between the counselors, workers and visitors.
She is also in charge of the promotions of different events and programs such as Guitars for Vets and Open Mic Night.
“I’m here to help with the process and get people connected to exactly what they’re looking for,” she said.
Carroll said she loves BU because its continued support of veterans.
“For them to acknowledge and recognize that need is just bar none to me,” she said.
“It speaks volumes to the culture of this family.”
The connections Carroll made have been the most rewarding part of her job, she said.
“Veterans will come in with five or six things on their list, because a veteran has the tendency to just take it, and they don’t reach out until it’s unbearable,” she said.
“We prioritize what we need to handle and tackle first, and we help them talk it through.”
Some new changes Carroll hopes to implement at the center include more publicity of events, adding new events such as game nights and open houses every semester.
Carroll said it’s been great to be the one helping people, because she received that same help when she started at BU.
“I’ve always had a servant heart, and the MVSC gets to help vets accomplish many different things,” she said.
“We reach the community, we reach the vet and we reach the student population. It’s a cool place to work.”