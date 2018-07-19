Haworth Park could be closed to the public for the next eight weeks as city crews labor to restore damage caused by the recent Missouri River flood.
Bellevue Parks Director Brian Madison released the following statement:
“After assessing the condition of Haworth Park, the Bellevue Parks Department is anticipating an approximately seven- to eight-week cleanup and restoration project to have the park fully restored.
“This process will include tilling, grading, silt removal, electrical inspection, grass reseeding as well as the sanitization of playground equipment, RV pads and buildings.”
He said cleanup was scheduled to begin Monday.
Haworth Park at the end of June sustained its worst flooding since 2011. The flood forced the annual RiverFest celebration to relocate to American Heroes Park.