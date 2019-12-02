Gross Catholic High School will hold its Christmas Cabaret, “A Cougar Family Christmas,” Dec. 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at the school, 7700 S. 43rd St.
The Sunday show will also have a special where alumni can purchase tickets for $5. Children can also place their shoes in the GCHS commons area to receive treats during the Sunday show.
After the Sunday show, guests can also have their photo taken with St. Nick, create a nativity ornament and eat cookies.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. The Sunday show will be $5. For ticket information, contact Gross Catholic High School at 402-734-2000.