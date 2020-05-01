When Erin Ruane noticed a problem on her church’s campus, she took action and found a solution.
Last summer, Ruane, a senior at Gross Catholic High School, and joined Girl Scouts in second grade, noticed an erosion hazard at her church, St. Matthew Catholic Church in Bellevue.
There was a drain pipe coming out of a hill near the children’s playing field that created a pool of water causing erosion, Ruane said.
So, she worked on a plan as part of her efforts to earn the Girl Scouts Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive.
To start, the Ruane spoke with church officials who agreed to donate supplies, as well as hire a construction crew to move the pipe to the bottom of the hill so the water dispersed evenly.
“The people at the church were really supportive and they appreciated what I was doing,” Ruane said. “They were very supportive about the process.”
Ruane took her project a step further and last year went on to educate middle school students at St. Matthew School about erosion by doing a presentation.
“It made the kids at school happy,” she said. “They were glad to see my work and they had fun learning.”
She even created an erosion curriculum for science teachers to teach for years to come.
Her project concluded July of last year after more than 100 hours of work and she is proud to be a Gold Award recipient.
“I was really proud of the work I did and I was really happy I did it,” Ruane said.
“It’s something I knew I always wanted to do and when I did it was a big accomplishment for me.”