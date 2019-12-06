Gross Catholic High School participated in collecting pasta sauce cans for the holiday season through Operation Others.
Operation Others, started in 1967 by Creighton Preparatory School, is an organization all Omaha Catholic high schools participate in to help bring food supplies and assistance for those in need during the holiday season.
Gross participated in a challenge to collect as many pasta sauce cans as students could for Operation Others.
With a goal of 2,200 pasta cans, Gross surpassed that by donating 3,001 cans to Operation Others.
Along with pasta sauce cans, the team donated 135 assorted canned goods to Bellevue Food Pantry, 237 assorted cans to TriCity Food Pantry and $400 worth of toiletry items to Heart Ministries.