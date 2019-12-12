Juniors taking the American College Test were able to experience it in a new, online version.
The ACT was given to 92 juniors Friday at Gross Catholic High School, and half of them took it on Chromebooks, while the other half stuck to traditional paper tests.
A study through ACT Research, the practice college admission exam will look at the benefits of using technology when taking the test.
Julie McNamara, guidance counselor and college planning at Gross, said the school participated to see if the study could provide them better test scores.
“It was a timing study offered — you had to submit interest and be selected to participate in the study,” she said. “We saw it as a good opportunity for our students and we jumped in and gave it a try.”
The practice exam will cover all four tests: English, math, reading and science.
Students will be scored, though they won’t be reported to colleges.
“They will also receive a test booklet and answer key, and they can use that for future preparation in tests,” McNamara said. “There’s a little bit incentive for kids.”
McNamara said the ACT Research is looking to move part, if not all, of the test online.
“I think they’re continuing to test it out and see how students do in that environment, as opposed to the paper environment,” she said.
When talking with other counselors, McNamara said students actually have higher scores on paper.
“I’m curious to see how our students test out and see if they’ll follow that pattern or what the case is,” she said.
Since the study is free, McNamara said she was happy to see the juniors get a feel of the test, rather than take the ACT without practice.
“I think this is that opportunity for students to get a sense of what it’s like taking a three- to four-hour test,” she said. “They get a sense of the mental strength they need to get through it.”
Gross, McNamara said, borrowed Chromebooks from the Archdiocese of Omaha for the tests.
While the school may not be able to regularly allow online tests, McNamara said she anticipates ACT Research to offer both online and paper for the future.
Along with the online versus paper study, the juniors also had a timing study going on, where ACT Research gives different classrooms different times to complete a test.
McNamara said she looks forward to seeing the results.
“Technology is completely infused into our students’ lives,” she said. “It’s an interesting study, and to be able to compare scores and see how students do and the different scenarios.
“It’s good they’re continuing to research and tweak tests so it can be a decent representation of the students.”