Green Bellevue will host the program "The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful: Invasive, Native & Beneficial Insects of the Midlands" during its July 8 meeting.
The meeting will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Conference Room A in the lower level of Nebraska Medicine - Bellevue, 2500 Bellevue Medical Center Road.
Ted Burk, professor of biology at Creighton University, will discuss the recent wave of new invasives like Japanese beetles, Chinese mantids, emerald ash borers and Asian multi-colored ladybugs. He will also discuss the many more beneficial insects, including pollinators and natural enemies of other insects.
Among other discussion items are cultivating native insects by planting butterfly and pollinator gardens, cutting back on pesticides, and planting native plant species.
There will be a Q & A session following the presentation.
Green Bellevue meetings are free and open to the public.Visit www.greenbellevue.org for more information.