You know how it is, you’re standing there — standing, mind you — in front of the television, eyes glued, with your breathing on hold, surrounded by friends whose eyes are also glued, waiting, waiting for the announcer guy to speak a single word.
Far, far away, your granddaughter, little Sarah, who used to spill sugar all over the kitchen floor while helping bake Christmas cookies but is now 5-foot-6 and wearing a Miss Nebraska sash, stands on a glittering Louisiana stage in prime time, clinging, apparently for dear life, to Miss North Carolina.
For these are the final two in the Miss USA pageant, and you remember that Sarah’s dad — your son and a corporate finance guy — had made the exasperatingly obvious point that Sarah had a 2 percent chance of winning, but here she is at 50 percent and probably 75 percent because her answer in the question segment was so totally a home run, and you’re waiting, waiting for that single word.
And then it comes: “Nebraska!”
And you’re crying, and your friends are crying and the phone won’t stop ringing with congratulatory calls from friends and family in Minnesota, and there won’t be any sleep tonight, just tossing and turning and wishing that your Air Force retiree husband, who died 15 years ago, had lived to see this wonderful, surreal day.
You know how that goes, right?
If you’re Florence Summers you do.
Florence, a 45-year resident of Bellevue, attends St. Mary’s Church in Olde Towne and lives now in the Sunrise addition near 25th Street and Cornhusker Road after living for many years on Offutt Boulevard.
She had invited some friends around the evening of May 21 to watch the Miss USA pageant in which her granddaughter and Papillion resident, Sarah Rose Summers, would compete as Miss Nebraska.
The friends played cards and munched snacks and kept an eye on the proceedings, watching Sarah advance through the rounds, until she reached the final 10, at which point the cards were set down and everyone gathered around the television, because, hey, things were getting scary. Then it got terrifying as Sara became the third of the top 10 chosen for the final five.
The final three.
The final two.
Bedlam.
“She was just as cool as a cucumber through it all,” Florence said. “I couldn’t get over it. She had such a confidence about her. Me, I was a basket case.”
Two months have passed since that remarkable night, and Florence was thrilled Thursday morning the Miss USA pageant folks allowed Sarah to spend two hours at her house as part of her homecoming schedule. So Grandma staged a meet and greet for about 40 friends and family, including those who kept vigil that special night in May.
Florence, obviously blessed with a wry sense of humor, chuckles at the changes that have descended upon Sarah’s life in the wake of her coronation.
Sarah is now the proud owner of an Alfa Romeo sport SUV, will live the full year of her reign rent free in a luxury apartment overlooking Central Park in New York City, will travel the country representing the pageant while encouraging good deeds, will receive a salary for her year of service and will be supplied with enough clothing, cosmetics and hair stylists to make a princess jealous.
And, of course, she will represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant.
Sarah, grandma chuckles, now has “people,” and an “entourage,” and although she considers Sarah’s two-hour visit a “meet and greet,” Miss USA actually does “events.” And, oh, she’s Sarah Rose now, not just plain old Sarah, at least for the next year. It’s all very head-turning, but Florence said she has no doubt her granddaughter will survive the experience and adjust easily 10 months from now when the carriage turns back into a pumpkin.
Sarah holds two degrees from Texas Christian University, one in child development and another in strategic communication, and worked as a certified child life specialist prior to winning the Miss USA title.
“She’s a beautiful young woman, inside and out,” Florence said, “and she will be just fine.”