Go Big Ron

First things first: Dear Coach Frost, if your team has a first-and-goal at the opponent’s 1-yard line and you have an offensive line beating down a tired defensive line AND you have a 225-pound quarterback — run a quarterback sneak four times if that’s what it takes.
• Speaking of the Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez, that may have been the best second half by an NU signal caller in quite some time. In the final 30 minutes, the sophomore was 11 for 13 passing for 160 yards and ran 11 times for 98 yards. The Big Red doesn’t win without that performance.
• Bowl eligibility magic number: three.
• Freshman Wan’Dale Robinson showed his versatility with 19 carries and eight receptions for 174 total yards. If this is a sign of things to come, the Husker offense has playmakers all over the place.
• Of course not all was bubbly in Champaign, Ill. Four fumbles lost, 11 penalties for 119 yards and not one kickoff into the end zone are causes for concern. Good thing Illinois was the opponent and not anyone west on the Big Ten West.
• Illinois scored 38 points, but the stats hint the Husker defense wasn’t all that bad. Take away Reggie Corbin’s 66-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game and the Blackshirts allowed just 155 yards on the ground and 78 yards passing.
• ESPN’s College Gameday is headed to Lincoln as sixth-ranked unbeaten and Big Ten bad boy Ohio State comes to town. The Buckeyes have talents everywhere you look and have their sights set on something a little bigger than a Big Ten title.
• If you think the Huskers can duplicate its offensive numbers from last week — think again. Ohio State comes to town with arguably the best defensive player in the nation in defensive end Chase Young, and rushing yards will be few and far between.
• Ohio State is one of a half-dozen teams with a legitimate chance of winning a national championship and Nebraska is in the group of 124 that doesn’t. If the Huskers play error free and get some semblance of a kicking game, they have a chance. If not, it won’t be pretty.
Ohio State 48, Nebraska 24.