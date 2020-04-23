Nemat Azizi knows firsthand how people feel when their lives are shrouded in fear and uncertainty.
Azizi, a Bellevue Allstate insurance agent, was born in Afghanistan and immigrated to India with his family under refugee status before ultimately ending up in the States nearly 12 years later.
“I’ve seen a lot of tough times in my life, as far as finances go,” Azizi said. “We came to the U.S. as refugees and had to go through and start from zero again.”
This, in part, is why Azizi felt like he needed to step up and help out the greater Bellevue community when he learned about the huge numbers of service industry workers out of jobs as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Collaborating with other local insurance agents, a nonprofit organization, H&H Chevrolet, a mortgage company and Hy-Vee, Azizi in mid-March started working toward creating a grocery voucher program that provides $150 to servers, restaurant workers, salon and hairstylists, teachers, front-line health care workers, first responders and other service-industry employees unable to work because of gathering restrictions and other preventative measures being taken.
“Servers, salon workers, all the service industry folks, they are who we are focusing on because the faucet of income truly turned off on them,” he said, noting that about 85% to 90% of vouchers have gone to workers in the service industry.
To date, 309 vouchers are have been prepared. Two-hundred have already been delivered and more are on the way out the door. In fact, the need is so substantial that multiple waiting lists have been created.
The first vouchers were created by Azizi donating $500 and partnering with other business leaders. That effort produced 12 initial grocery vouchers enabling recipients to use them at Hy-Vee on food and other household essentials. The vouchers aren’t able to be used to purchase alcohol, gift cards, tobacco/nicotine products, gasoline or lottery tickets, among other things.
The vouchers, Azizi said, are accepted at all Omaha-area Hy-Vee locations, including the Shadow Lake store in Papillion.
More community donations, as well as a $10,000 grant provided by The Allstate Foundation through Cornerstone Christian Schools, enabled that voucher number to grow from 12 to 38 to 130.
During that time, Azizi reached out to a friend at H&H Chevrolet and asked whether the company would be interested in contributing funds to the cause.
“The owner and CEO, Jeff Hinchcliff, said, ‘Hey, why don’t we do it big and donate a voucher for each car we sell for a couple weeks?’” Azizi said.
That offering by H&H is running through Saturday.
As funds have continued coming through – spiking the voucher number to above 300 — Azizi has been able to further lend a hand to area first responders and health care workers. By donating $1,000 out of pocket, these professionals have been able to enjoy a free cup of Joe from Scooter’s Coffee’s Twin Creek Plaza location.
Local businesses leaders working together to better their community during a tough time is something that stands out to Kevin Hensel, who serves as president of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce.
“You know, there is virtually no one, no business, that isn’t struggling in one way or another,” Hensel said. “And yet folks continue to figure out ways to help others. It’s really impressive as a business community, and also just an impressive thing about our community as a whole.”
Azizi said that for the past month he essentially hasn’t worked as an insurance agent. His staff has been handling the majority of his day-to-day workload while he places his energy into ensuring the voucher program is running as smoothly as possible.
It’s an undertaking that’s beyond what he thought was possible, and he plans on trying to keep it going for as long as it’s needed.
“Somebody told me to stop after the 38th voucher, and I’m so glad I didn’t listen to them,” Azizi said. “We would not be in this spot to be this big of a vessel for the community at this moment.
“I’m hoping the COVID goes away, but as long as the support is there, I am giving it my all.”
For more information about the voucher program or to donate, those interested are encouraged to contact Azizi at 402-609-7100.