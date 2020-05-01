Despite these challenging times, areas Girl Scout troops are finding tasks and challenges to remain active with nature and busy with projects.
The COVID-19 pandemic may bring its limitations, but that’s not stopping the Scouts from earning their badges. From indoor activities, to projects in the comfort of their own backyards, Girl Scouts are still doing their part to serve our community.
“We’ve canceled all our council events until May 18,” Girls Scouts of Nebraska’s Shannon Peterson said.
“In the meantime, we’ve been doing a lot of things virtually to keep everyone engaged. We’re also trying to support the leaders as well by connecting with them through Facebook Live and Zoom with things they can still do with the girls even though we cannot meet right now.”
While doing their activities in the great outdoors, Scouts are also being mindful of social distancing while they explore and learn things such as local insects, birds, flowers and even find space objects in the night sky.
“One of the new programs we started was the Home Sweet Home challenge,” Peterson said.
“This program encourages the girls to get outside for a bit to do some jump roping, explore their backyard, learn about stars.
“ There’s different activities for each age level as well and if they complete 10 of those they can earn their Home Sweet Home badge.
“We also have some other programs such as an entrepreneurship program where they can learn about businesses, if they also want to do some community service projects, we have a guide related to the COVID-19 pandemic that helps them get ideas as to what they can do.
“They’ve also done some virtual camp outs, science experiments, we do things on Facebook live and Zoom so they can still interact with each other a little bit.”
While the Scouts are still getting a fair share of outdoor activities, there’s plenty of tasks the girls can complete by staying indoors.
With the current pandemic going on, there’s even badges for girls doing their part by staying quarantined to their homes as well, while still staying connected to their fellow Scouts.
“Some of our Scout leaders have kept everyone together using Zoom,” Bellevue Troop Leader 42526 Fawn Herndon said. “So, we’re still able to see everyone’s faces and the Daisy Scouts specifically are working on the stay at home patch, which just recently came out. They’ve been doing activities together through Zoom.
“The Brownie and Junior Scouts are working together on giving back to the community. They’ve been making fleece blankets to donate out to the community, and some of the Cadets are building book houses, which are like little libraries, and getting permission from people to be able to put these up in some yards around the elementary school, and getting book donations.”
While some troops are selling cookies online or through social media, some local Scouts are also donating cookies to the Bellevue Food Pantry.
“Some of our other Cadet Scouts are trying to sell what’s left off our inventory on our Facebook page,” Herndon said.
“Since we cannot go door to door safely right now, there’s been a lot of communication there with people asking for if we still have this or that and then we make arrangements to go pick it up for them. We’re trying to recoup the funds for our troops, but what we have left, we’ll donate the remaining cookies to the Bellevue Food Pantry.
“We always try to give back to our community in different forms, it’s something our girls within our troop have always looked to do.”