Gifford Farm is ready to open its doors once again to group visits after it was hit by significant flood damage earlier this year.
Nancy Williams, Gifford Farm’s director, said areas are open for people to see goats, sheep, chicken houses, calves and donkeys.
After losing several animals in the flood, Gifford Farm has replaced all but one animal.
“The only thing we don’t have that we normally have is a llama,” Williams said.
While the farm is not fully back to its pre-flood state, Williams said she is confident staff and volunteers will be able to restore everything this fall and be completely reopened by this spring.
What is left to do includes restoring the outdoor nature classroom, team challenge courses and the area where the Lewis and Clark camp is held.
Williams said she hopes these projects are done by the end of this month, but they could take until the end of fall depending on weather.
Many of the educational programs, including the farm animals, living history and team challenge programs also travel to off-site locations. Williams said Gifford Farm already had guests out for the farm program.
“It was wonderful to just hear kids on the farm again,” Williams said.
Call 402-597-4920 for more information about Gifford Farm or to become a volunteer.