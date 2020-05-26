Gifford Farm has moved past the flooding of 2019 and not let the coronavirus pandemic halt its efforts into expanding programming.
Since the pandemic has begun, farm staff they have grown a pizza garden and a scent garden.
A pizza garden is one that contains vegetables one would find on a pizza and a scent garden contains plants with a distinct scent.
Gifford Farm started a new program over the winter, focusing on social and emotional learning.
The social and emotional learning program consist of the farm bringing animals to students and incorporates the animals into lessons surrounding basic needs, herd mentality, face value and fight or flight.
Kelly Taylor, Gifford Farm coordinator said one example of the new social and emotional learning program is when the farm brought one of their goats in to demonstrate herd mentality to a group of eighth graders.
“We talked about that it’s good to be surrounded by people, but then there’s times when it’s good to pull yourself away from the herd if it’s a bad environment,” she said.
Gifford Farm is in the process of designing this program to be able to appeal to younger children and assisted living communities as well.
“Animals are great therapy and can just kind of relax somebody,” Taylor said.
With all the uncertainty around events due to the coronavirus, Taylor does not know when the farm will open but hopes it will be able to do some in-person programming over the summer.
“We have done some virtual field trips, so, that may be a lot of what we do this summer,” Taylor said.
Gifford Farm has done several virtual sessions of its farm Animals on the Go program for ages kindergarten to eighth grade.
Normally, farm Animals on the Go would consist of taking five to six smaller farm animals to school and educating students on the animals, products and by products from the animal and show the importance of farming in everyday life.
“The downfall is they don’t get to touch the animals, but they still enjoy seeing the baby goats and the baby chicks and stuff.
“So that’s always good to see the baby animals,” Taylor said.
The pandemic has not gotten the staff to sit idly at Gifford Farm.
“We are taking this time and we have done some improvements,” Taylor said.
Some of the improvements include new programs, sidewalks, several renovations to the farm and a new play area dubbed the goat palace.
Taylor said the goat palace will allow for kids to go in and play directly with the goats.
“We are just taking advantage of this time and using it to improve the farm, so when we finally do get up and go on and it’ll be better than ever,” Taylor said.