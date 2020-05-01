With graduation coming for students from Bellevue University’s partnership with Guangzhou (China) College of Commerce, the unknown has raised questions about the future.
BU has had a partnership with GCC for eight years, where students can attend BU for two years to earn a degree in supply chain management and logistics.
COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, was first discovered in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Since then, there have been close to 3 million cases worldwide, and many protocols put into place to prevent the spreading of the virus, such as travel restrictions.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, BU has gone to fully online classes.
Yuwei Chen and Jiayi Zou, who are set to graduate in June, said due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about traveling home to Guangzhou, they’ve had to adjust their education as well as their daily lives.
Chen said the hospitality and kindness of the school has made her feel at ease while remaining in her apartment.
“Although we can’t go outside, we still have online classes and the professors are very responsible with our classes,” she said. “They give us very clear knowledge.”
Zou’s plans after completing the program remain uncertain.
“I planned to go back to China after graduation,” she said. “I haven’t been back since August 2018.”
Though the students won’t be able to participate in a formal commencement ceremony, Julie Verebely, the director of Global Partnerships for the university, said she and BU President Mary Hawkins are planning to allow the GCC students to take photos with their cap and gowns to celebrate their achievements.
Chen said she’s looking forward to the day she can safely return home.
“I hope it will be better and people will be healthy and we can go back to China and not have flights canceled,” she said.
Though there is uncertainty of how the virus will play out, Chen said she feels safe at BU.
“Everyone is very curious about the international students, especially this semester,” she said. “(Hawkins) will ask what we need and will help us. We are so lucky because maybe other schools during coronavirus, they will just let students leave or kick them out.
“But BU is very good and we can stay in our apartment, and if we don’t go outside, we’re safe.”
The students have kept in contact with their families through social media, but Chen and Zou are both eager to return home.
“I miss my family the most,” Zou said.