Garth Brooks is coming back to Nebraska later this month. Kind of.
The country superstar will play a live concert on June 27 that will be broadcast to 300 drive-in movie theaters including Twin Creek Cinemas in Bellevue.
It will also broadcast to the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln and theaters in Neligh, Alliance and Scottsbluff.
Two events at the Bellevue theater will be held: One at 9:15 p.m. and another at 11:45 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday via Universe.com. Tickets admit one standard passenger car or truck with no more than six people per vehicle.
Sound will be broadcast through FM radio of your vehicle. Vehicles will be spaced apart to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Ticketing and payment will be contactless, and staff will wear masks.
“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in a press release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
Brooks is the top-selling musician in the U.S. through the last three decades, and his 156 million units sold in the United States is second all-time behind only The Beatles.
Featuring live versions of songs such as "The Thunder Rolls," "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" and "Friends in Low Places," Brooks' "Double Live" album is one of only 12 albums to be certified double-diamond or higher, denoting more than 20 million units.
The all-time Nebraska ticket sales record is held by Brooks.During his Omaha run in 2015, Brooks sold 101,863 tickets for six shows at the CHI Health Center Omaha, according to Pollstar. He returned to the state in 2017 and sold more than 69,000 tickets at five concerts in Lincoln.