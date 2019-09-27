State Board of Education District 2 representative Lisa Fricke has announced she will seek re-election in 2020.
First elected in 2016, Fricke represents most of Sarpy County and a portion of west Omaha. A Bellevue East High School graduate, she is a former teacher who taught in public schools for 36 years.
“I believe that quality education is key to a productive and prosperous life,” she said in a press release.
“Our children deserve the opportunity to move ahead and help themselves.
“Education gives them that opportunity.”
Fricke attended Wayne State College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Communications and has earned five additional endorsements.
During her career, she served as a master teacher mentor for the Intergenerational Mentoring Program and helped develop state assessments for reading, writing, and special education math.