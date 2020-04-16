With May’s primary election right around the corner, only one Bellevue City Council race is being contested — the At Large seat. Contending for the position are incumbent Pat Shannon, Jerry McCaw, Todd Santoro and Bruce Yoder.
The At Large seat represents all of Bellevue, unlike the other council seats that are voted on by geographic areas.
The top two vote getters in the primary will advance to November’s general election.
Ward 1 representative Thomas Burns and Ward 5 representative Don Preister are running uncontested and move ahead to November’s general election, as is Ward 3 Councilman Paul Cook, who is facing Michael Knebel in November.
Jerry McCaw
The idea of running for public office was always something that piqued Jerry McCaw’s interest, but the timing was simply never right.
After retiring from the Omaha Public Power District in 2018 after 31 years of service, this changed. He and his wife, Kelly, were both retired and their two children were grown and out of the house.
With Ward 2 Councilman Bob Stinson taking office in December 2018, McCaw said he knew the opportunity to throw his hat in the ring to represent his own ward wouldn’t happen for several years. But just down the road, the At Large seat would be up for grabs.
“To me it’s not a full-time position,” he said of sitting on the council. “It’s a part-time position, but to me, it’s a full-time commitment. And back then, raising a family and with my career, I never felt like the commitment I could give was going to be enough for me, as well as them (constituents).
“I knew when I felt like I could give everything I’ve got, they’re going to get everything they need from me.”
McCaw, a 57-year resident of the city, is a graduate of Leadership Bellevue, served on the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors from 2017-2019 and graduated from Bellevue University with a bachelor’s degree in leadership.
During his tenure with OPPD, McCaw said he spent the majority of his time working in leadership capacities, an attribute that would inevitably pay dividends if he wins the At Large council seat.
“I was the corporate safety manager for eight years and finished up the last seven or eight years at the Papillion service center where I had 44 linemen,” McCaw said.
McCaw’s campaign platform includes placing priorities on smart-growth economic development, professionalism/civility, public safety/public works and creating a quality curb appeal for the city making it look as desirable a place to be as possible.
“Smart-growth economic development is a strategy that builds on existing city assets and taking incremental action to moving forward,” McCaw said, highlighting areas for potential growth and development like Olde Towne, along Fort Crook Road and the Twin Creek area. “It’s building off our existing base.”
With thousands of new residents recently annexed into Bellevue city limits, McCaw also highlighted the importance of making sure at the city level, the right people are in the right place at the right time.
“To make sure that we are protecting and providing the services that we have already been providing to our citizens, as well as making sure that we are taking care of our new citizens,” McCaw said. “We don’t want to drop the ball on our existing ones trying to help our new ones.”
Should he win the At Large seat, McCaw said he would be excited to dive right in to his new position. He added he would be particularly excited to work with the current administration, directly referencing Mayor Rusty Hike and City Administrator Jim Ristow.
“They are excited, they’ve got energy and I truly want to a part of that energy that those guys have – those guys have dreams,” he said.
“And Bellevue has always had a lot going on, it’s just taking that next step forward.”
For more information, visit jerrymccawbellevuecitycouncil.com.
Todd Santoro
Moving to Omaha in 2005 and then Bellevue about three years ago, Todd Santoro quickly learned about the city’s rich history.
Incorporated in the mid-1800s, the municipality is the oldest in Nebraska. This factor makes it stand out, but Santoro wants the city to shine in other ways moving forward.
“We are Nebraska’s first city, and that shouldn’t just be a historical thing, we should be Nebraska’s first city,” Santoro said. “We have every capability and when I look at that, I think to myself, ‘How can you not run?’”
Santoro is president and owner of CleanWash Laundry Systems, a provider of commercial laundry equipment. Prior to his most recent business venture, Santoro spent 16 years in the National Guard and Army Reserves, as well as 16 years in corporate business operating large call centers and completing information technology process improvement work and business improvement work.
He and his wife, Toni, have two college-age children, Nicholas and Michael.
Santoro is a member of Leadership Sarpy, a member of the Bellevue Public Safety Foundation Board and a University of Iowa graduate, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in history, as well as completing Officer Candidate School and the U.S. Army Field Artillery Officer Basic Course.
Santoro’s interest in history played a role in forming some of his political ideology.
“I bring that up a lot,” he said of the history degree. “Because we talk a lot about growth and business in our community and all that, but at heart I’m a historian and I don’t want to lose the character of our city.”
The goal, he said, is to bring fresh perspective to the council and promote a healthier working environment. During his time in Bellevue, he said that he’s heard many negative comments surrounding the workings of local government.
If elected, he said he would do his part to make government happenings more civil, promote transparency and bolster the prosperity of Bellevue.
“But the foundation has to be the civility and the transparency,” he said.
In addition, he highlighted the need for improving the city’s services to its residents, continuing to plan for more growth and returning the voice to the people, something he said on his website has been stifled at times.
Although he’s only called Bellevue home for a handful of years, he said he has a clear vision of what the city can be. Several current council members and other candidates running for the At Large seat have strong Bellevue roots, some going back generations. And that certainly isn’t a bad thing, he said, but added that a fresh perspective can be a major positive.
“There’s an awful lot of good people and great experience in that,” he said. “But we need a little bit of fresh blood, a little bit of somebody seeing some places differently. But at the same time, it has to be somebody that can sit down with everybody else, come to agreements and compromise in respect to people’s ideas while exhibiting professionalism.”
For more information, visit santoro4council.com.
Pat Shannon
Businessman Pat Shannon said he’s been a person that constituents from all five City Council wards have learned to count on.
“Over four years on the council, I’ve become the go-to person for the citizens of Bellevue,” said Shannon, who was elected to the At Large seat in 2016. “Because I represent the people, and that is my belief, that I was elected to represent the people. We’ve got people on the council that take care of city officials and (think) it’s their job to rubber-stamp whatever the city wants.
“And I don’t take that point of view. I represent the people, and the people know that if you want something done in Bellevue you call me.”
Shannon is a retired master sergeant with the United States Air Force and a combat-disabled veteran. He holds an associate degree in applied science logistics management, bachelor’s degree in business and finance and a master’s degree in business administration.
“I’m the only candidate for this office that has a broad base of experiences that I bring to the table,” Shannon said. “I’m retired military, I’ve lived in Bellevue since the mid-’80s, I’m Catholic, pro-life, I’m a lifetime member of the NRA, I’ve been in business over 25 years and been a member of the Bellevue Chamber all of that time.
“I am capable of representing all of these perspectives because I’ve done all these things.”
Shannon and his wife, Lauri, have been married for more than 40 years and have two children and two grandchildren. Bellevue is his home, he said, which is why he said he fights hard for what he believes is right.
This means at times ruffling some feathers, something Shannon doesn’t mind doing.
“You’re not here to get along, you’re not here to run a popularity contest, you’re here to represent the people,” he said.
His first campaign cycle, Shannon said he had goals of eliminating the bike lane on Fort Crook Road, fixing some financial issues and providing a stable path for economic growth in the city and getting rid of the perception that Bellevue was a business-unfriendly municipality.
“We’ve made great strides in turning that around,” he said of the city’s business perception. “I’m very involved in the economic development of Bellevue.”
Shannon said he now is focused on three main points: economic development and bringing new businesses to Bellevue, preventing tax increases and expenses regarding the way the city does business and bringing a fourth rescue squad to the Bellevue Fire Department’s second station.
And he said he’s willing to continue doing his homework and the necessary legwork to make this happen.
“There are three- or four-hundred pages to read through before every council meeting,” he said. “And people just aren’t willing to do the work and read things. It’s real easy to just show up and rubber-stamp what the city wants, but actually digging in and taking the time to challenge things and finding out what’s really going on takes a lot of time.
“I’ve been the one that’s been putting that time in for the last four years.”
Bruce Yoder
About two years ago, Bruce Yoder intended to run for the Ward 4 Bellevue City Council seat currently occupied by Kathy Welch.
But, a simple error placed his ambitions on hold.
“I missed the filing deadline by my own mistake by a week two years ago for my district,” Yoder said. “So then, obviously, the next best thing is the At Large seat, currently.
“Even if I don’t get elected this time, I’ll run again for my ward in two years.”
Yoder, a licensed architect, said his background dealing with various moving parts would be useful should he win the At Large seat.
Through his job, he works with committees, user groups, business owners, contractors and government agencies developing small and large projects around the region.
The knowledge acquired through his architectural business dealings has enabled him to have a wealth of experience relating to planning, zoning and development – key tenets of his campaign platform.
“The City Council isn’t doing a bad job currently, but I feel like they are more looking at the day to day, year to year, operations of the city,” Yoder said.
“But I don’t feel like they are looking at the future planning as much – I feel that way from an outsider looking in, obviously.”
In regard to future planning, Yoder on his campaign website highlights the need of being thoughtful in terms of what is developed on the remaining land inside of Bellevue city limits. On the zoning and development front, Yoder emphasized the importance of taking hard looks at overlay districts in the areas of Olde Towne and Fort Crook Road to maintain a standard of quality, type and size of projects seen.
“Just taking a look at key corridors and how we really, truly want to develop the city as we move forward,” said Yoder, who has lived in Bellevue for about 10 years with his wife, Elisha, and now two children.
Referencing the city’s Future Land Use plan, Yoder said he believes there is some disarray regarding how the city has handles zoning at times.
“And this is where it all ties together for myself, personally,” he said. “We deal a lot with zoning and developers and rehabbing existing buildings – all that kind of work. This is where I feel like we maybe have a lack of expertise on the city council.”
Although he acknowledged developing areas takes time, he expressed disappointment that more work hasn’t been completed over the last decade in relation to revitalizing Olde Towne and making adjustments to the layout of Fort Crook Road.
“We were pretty optimistic and excited about all of that,” he said of when he and his wife moved to Bellevue. “And we have seen such a lack of progress with all that.
“I know Olde Towne is just starting now, but they (master plans) just seem to have been put away.”
He aims to be a person representing the entire city who will fight to move projects along, representing the interests of the people he serves.
“I just want to create a great city for my family and my neighbors and make it a place that people want to come to,” he said of Bellevue.
For more information, visit bruceyodervoter.com.