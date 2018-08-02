Bellevue residents will have an opportunity to help shape the design and content of a proposed new public library.
A public forum will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Bellevue Public Library, 1003 Lincoln Road.
The forum will be hosted by the team charged with designing a new library.
According to a posting on the City of Bellevue’s website, members of the design team will seek input into a wide range of issues, including how the new library space should be designed, what sorts of technology should be included, and how the library can be of most use to the Bellevue community.