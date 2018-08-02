Several hot-button issues currently dominating national debate were addressed Friday in Bellevue, including illegal immigration, tariffs and the need to develop a foreign policy appropriate for the 21st century.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., whose 1st Congressional District includes Bellevue, said strong borders, a speedy renegotiation of trade deals, and the development of “smart diplomacy” that stresses “authentic respect” and mutual prosperity are the keys to a safe and secure future.
He spoke at a town hall meeting at the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall.
Addressing a crowd of about 100, Fortenberry said he seeks an immigration policy that treats young adults fairly who were brought to the United States illegally as children and who know no other country.
At the same time, he said, such migration must be stemmed by stronger border enforcement.
“Charity cannot grow out of chaos,” he said. “The hallmark of America is that we have had just and generous immigration that has allowed people who want to rebuild their lives as good Americans to come here in an orderly fashion.”
That principle must be reasserted, he said.
Fortenberry was particularly critical of the federal Diversity Immigrant Visa program, often called the “visa lottery program.” The program allows 50,000 people a year to immigrate to the United States if their data is randomly drawn from information they enter on the website of the U.S. Department of State. The program aims to increase the number of people moving to the United States from countries where few people apply for entry.
“If you win a lottery visa, not based on merit or anything you did, you just get a visa number, a random gambling chance, you can come to America,” he said. “That makes no sense to me, versus other people who are fleeing persecution, who want to come here and rebuild lives.”
The imposition of tariffs to secure better trade agreements can be a useful short-term strategy, Fortenberry said, but those agreements must be secured quickly before long-term pain makes tariffs politically and economically untenable.
Fortenberry said he understands farmers are currently on the front lines of the burgeoning tariff wars and are feeling most of the pain. Help is on the way, he said, in the form of subsidies provided by the Commodity Credit Corporation, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but a better solution is speedy resolution of the dispute.
The U.S. trade deficit with China currently represents half the budget for the U.S. Department of Defense, Fortenberry said, and that growing gap must be reduced.
“What are they doing with this economic largesse?” he said. “It has empowered China to build up its military capacity. They have this new, emerging philosophy of economic nationalism that helps define who they are.
“Farmers are being patient, and I think that’s very helpful, (but) we need to get to a new place quickly. In the long term, the restructured trade deals will be better for America.”
The 21st century will feature unprecedented technology, Fortenberry said, in which drones can kill large numbers of people without warning. In such a world, he said, diplomacy assumes critical importance.
The division between North Korea and South Korea is a clear example of the possibilities of diplomacy, Fortenberry said.
“Look at South Korea,” he said. “Sixty-five years later we’re still sitting there with 30,000 troops in a very vulnerable position. Can this architecture be sustained, should it be sustained, for another 50 years? No.”
The Trump administration’s ongoing attempt to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to liberalize his country’s domestic economy, and to build a better relationship with South Korea, is key to the United States’ ability to reduce its troop commitment on the peninsula, he said.
Fortneberry said the diplomacy of the 21st century must consist of a strong national defense, smart diplomacy and a sutainable economic model, all based on authentic respect.