Despite a long break, Fort Crook Elementary has introduced a new tactic to keep students engaged and learning.
Every day, Fort Crook will post videos of its teachers reading a different book on its Facebook page, Fort Crook Elementary School.
While the school was originally only planning on the videos during spring break, with Bellevue Public Schools extending its break longer because of the COVID-19 outbreak, teachers decided to keep the trajectory going until the students come back to school.
Meredith Petit, Fort Crook’s principal, said the students and parents have enjoyed tuning into story time every day.
“Kids are telling me stories they want to hear, so we’re trying to get those books to include their special requests,” she said.
Petit said the broadcasts proved to be a great idea to engage students outside the classroom.
“It’s something consistent people can look forward to,” she said. “For our kids, everything right now has been very unexpected. Nobody knew that this is what was going to happen, and we want them to know we miss them.”
The teachers started out reading picture books, Petit said they’ve been talking about having a picture book and a chapter out of a chapter book every day.
“Right now we’re all picking funny books that the kids enjoy hearing, but it might also be nice if we picked a book that might be a little more stimulating for some of the older students,” she said.
Petit said she didn’t expect the videos to get as much traction.
“The first video had over 1,200 views in the last couple of days, and we’re still figuring out some of the kinks as far as how we submit them,” she said. “It’s been really exciting seeing people tell us, ‘We really like this video, it’s funny, we like reading this book together, as well.’
“Hearing they’re enjoying it, it makes you want to do it even more.”
Petit said it’s important to keep students engaged during this unpredictable break.
“There’s a balance between making sure we’re providing opportunities for students to keep learning and to have those enriching experiences, but also recognizing there’s limitations that we can provide to them,” she said.
“We’re trying to be mindful of the current reality the kids are living in, the families are living in. This is one way we can encourage kids to keep being engaged in literacy, one more thing they can access during the day.”