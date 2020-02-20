Former Bellevue Mayor Rita Sanders has announced her candidacy to represent District 45 in the Nebraska Legislature.
Sanders, a 61-year-old Republican, joins two other Bellevue residents, Susan Hester and Doug Cook, who have filed so far for the post. State Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue, who currently represents District 45, is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.
Sanders said in a press release that she's already gained the "strong support" from several top Republican officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.
“I enjoyed working for our community as mayor and look forward to representing District 45 in Lincoln to ensure the quality of our schools, support our veterans, reduce our property tax burden and continue to bring good-paying jobs to Nebraska," Sanders said.
Sanders and her husband own a retirement home in Bellevue. She served two terms as mayor of Bellevue before declining to run for a third term in 2018.