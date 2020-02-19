Sarpy County Assessor Dan Pittman wanted to reduce the number of formal protests on property valuations during this year’s tax cycle, and blue postcards may have done the trick.
“Formal protests are time consuming and expensive and sometimes no one is happy when they come out of those hearings,” he said.
Pittman sent the postcards to property owners earlier this year to let them know information about preliminary valuations was available online.
That gave property owners the opportunity to check the data and see if anything needed to be corrected.
As of Feb. 12, Pittman’s office has made contact with property owners more than 800 times, compared to only 121 from Jan. 15 to March 7 last year. It has also conducted 45 inspections compared to five inspections last year.
Valuation adjustments will end March 6 and then the assessor’s office will submit data to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
Property owners will receive formal notice of their valuations by June 1 and can file formal protests with the Sarpy County Clerk until June 30, but Pittman said there will likely be fewer formal protests this year because of the substantial increase in contact with property owners.
“I would be greatly surprised if this didn’t substantially lower formal protests,” he said.
There were 941 protests filed last year.
Contact with property owners early on is important, Pittman said, because while his office knows the market and general physical characteristics, the person who knows the most about the property — particularly features inside the building like unfinished basements or dated amenities — is the person who lives there or owns it.
“It’s always best when the person that sets the value and the person that is on the receiving end of that value get to talk instead of having to have an intermediary, like a referee, make decisions,” he said.
Properties that were flooded last year were valued based on their condition in October, when they were most recently inspected, Pittman said.
More than 600 properties had their valuations reduced due to flood damage, 333 of which were reduced by 100%, and the total loss in value was more than $31 million.
Pittman said he was surprised by the number of sales and the prices being paid for flooded properties.