Fontenelle Forest’s nature camps have gone online through June 26.
There are four separate virtual camps throughout the month.
The camps still available as of the Leader’s June 3 publication date are: June 8-12, June 15-19 and June 22-26.
Each weekly camp will cost $175 per child for Fontenelle Forest members and non-members.
The nature camps will provide fun and engaging nature-themed adventures designed to foster the development of life skills and a life-long love for the natural world, through the exploration of participants’ own green space.
The virtual camp will provide daily Zoom meetings, ideas and prompts for outside time, green space exploration and additional activities to keep campers engaged.
Fontenelle Forest will provide camp bags available for pick up from 2 to 6 p.m. on the Saturday or Sunday the week before a camp starts.
Fontenelle Forest camp bags include: a packet of daily themes, activities, craft instructions, a labeled bag with materials for the daily craft camp song lyrics, a camp T-shirt, an empty journal, colored pencils, magnifying glasses, binoculars and an insect jar.
The virtual camp will have a different theme every day, with two Zoom sessions from 10 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m.
Campers will be split into two separate Zoom sessions by age – one group for ages 6-8 years old and the other will be for ages 9-12 years old.
Participants will be emailed a Zoom link based on the campers’ age the Sunday before camp starts with instructions on how to access these sessions.
Camp days will start with a 10 a.m. live Zoom session with one of the camp counselors. These will consist of a discussion of the daily theme, a camp song and a themed activity or craft.
The next Zoom session will be at 2 p.m., centered on another themed activity or craft and time for journal reflection.
Each day will have a laminated sheet with information about the theme, craft instructions, activity suggestions and additional resources that encourage further exploration.
Families can register their kids at fontenelleforest.org/camps.