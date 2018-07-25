Personally, I have no wish to be a fly.
They’re dirty little insects attracted to all sorts of filth, excretion and decay. Their life spans are mercifully short, even if they escape the fly swatter, which I have learned to wield with some skill. All of this, plus much else, is why I would decline to be a “fly on the wall” merely to eavesdrop on important or intriguing meetings.
This is a role apparently coveted by some. I hear it all the time.
“Boy, I’d like to be a fly on the wall at that meeting!”
Nevertheless, it is true, don’t you think, that some of the most intriguing people in the world are those translators who accompany heads of state into private, confidential, one-on-one meetings where, free from the niceties of diplomacy, harsh truths may be spoken and deals made that just might keep Armageddon at bay.
Those linguists are, to honor the metaphor, flies on the wall.
But what discreet flies they are. I have never known any translator to leak information from these private sessions. In no historical biography, reaching back however far, have I encountered translators spilling the beans on what was said between heads of state. It is a remarkable record that has led me to wonder if perhaps, knowing what they know, they are simply shipped off to Siberia, or perhaps the southern tip of the Aleutians, where they live desperate lives under constant guard.
Since this almost certainly does not happen, and they continue to walk among us, their discretion is marvelous, especially given the riches within their grasp in exchange for even a hint at what transpired, most recently, for example, during the tête-à-tête between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
A similar discretion has been exercised by politicians, who have long acknowledged the right of heads of state to engage in a little straight talk away from the bright lights. I have never heard anyone demand, as some opponents of Trump now do, that translators reveal what was said at a confidential, and perhaps even classified meeting. This is a first, and if such a mental disability as Trump Derangement Syndrome actually exists, is surely a symptom.
Imagine the implications. No two heads of state could ever again engage in the kind of bluntness or horse trading that underlies progress in the real world.
That would be a particular tragedy in this case when Russia, which is, after all, the rump of the old Soviet Union with a GDP smaller than that of Canada or South Korea, is moving oh, so slowly away from a thousand years of autocracy.
This is not Stalin’s Russia, and the Russia of 20 years from now will not be Putin’s. History moves slowly.
No doubt time and science will resolve the argument, probably with a translation device that instantly captures Trump’s words and relays them fully to Putin, expertly translated and with a Russian accent. Putin’s response will be immediately delivered to Trump, with the nasal charm of that queen of Queens, Fran Drescher.
Right now, translators are those machines. They should not, I think, be considered, when acting in their official capacity, as human beings subject to interrogation. To do so is simply a back-door way of hauling the president of the United States before a congressional committee, which is another thing I’ve never heard of.
It’s strange how little consideration some people give to the long-term consequences of actions taken in the heat of partisan anger or frustration.
It’s time to dial back the TDS.
